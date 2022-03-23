I’m running to represent District 25 on the Columbia County Board, and I’ve enjoyed every minute of it. I’ve knocked on almost every door in my district, have met wonderful people, and have had amazing conversations.
Although my campaign message and future service are founded on respect, my opponent, the incumbent, has begun attacking me online. He’s offended that I’ve told our voters about his poor attendance record on the County Board. He claims that this is “negative campaigning.” He’s right, his attendance record is indeed a big negative – one I feel the voters should know about. And it’s the reason I decided to run this race: because we are underrepresented in District 25.
Jon Plumer has missed 32% of all regular Board meetings and serves on far fewer County committees than most members. He says before deciding to run again, he asked “County leadership” whether this poor attendance was okay, and they said “yes.” Jon should know, however, that County Board leadership is not his boss. We, his constituents in District 25, are his bosses. He should have checked with us, not them. Would you re-hire someone who didn’t show up to work a third of the time?
That’s a decision you can make on your spring ballot. I believe that if we, the voters, hire a public servant to do a job, that servant should do it. I’m a licensed attorney, required by legal ethics to represent my clients “zealously.” If elected, I will represent the people of District 25 with that kind of dedication and enthusiasm.
Jon also states that he is responsive to his constituents. However, I’ve certainly talked to many here who say they’ve been ignored by him. In contrast, I’ve already reached out to almost every one of my neighbors, individually. I know this district is not too big for personalized attention from our County Board representative, and that’s what I intend to bring.
He says, “shame on her,” for talking about his attendance record. I believe that his poor attendance record is the shame. It’s not a shame for us to talk about it. I believe our public servant should be accountable for his work performance and that this wonderful community deserves dedicated representation. I hope you’ll vote for me on or before April 5. Thank you!