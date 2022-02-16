Can you believe the turnout for the School Board Primaries? Lodi, you should be proud of how much your citizens care for your community! Whether you care about the kids enough to vote for changes that will help them or whether you care enough to vote for the experience to guide the current process to fruition, you care. I am simply amazed by the turnout at the primary election and so proud to call this my home!
We moved from Madison mid-pandemic, looking for a smaller community where our kids would grow up. Anywhere. This is where we landed. Our kids love their teachers, but it worries us when board meetings continually reference Dane County policy, call the police because ‘its happened elsewhere’ at board meetings or limit public input because ‘its done elsewhere.’ Heather Baron and Scott Bilse have parented kids in the district through a pandemic. We may be coming out of it but everything has changed including those kids. They see that personally and through their involvement in the community. Prior to knowing her from the school board, Heather Baron was helping with my son’s soccer team! I want their fresh take on listening to all constituents. I hope others will follow my lead and vote Heather Baron and Scott Bilse in the April School board election.