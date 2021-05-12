Morgan: Our kid’s lack of education is at pandemic levels
Does anyone care that strangers are talking to our 11-17-year-olds about their sexual preferences!?! It’s all because they are going to Public Schools!
The lack of care and attention to our kid’s education is at pandemic levels! What makes these non-medical and non-related adults think they have the right to talk sex to our children!?!
The Lodi School District’s Abby Baxter and Mrs. Hendricks think it’s really awesome that they are starting a LGBTQ Club in the Lodi Middle School — there already is one at the high school level in Lodi during classroom hours. Did you parents know?
Or is it another case of parents from the district not caring what happens to their kids — as long as they are being babysat for free Monday through Friday and free meals home for the weekends?
The sad part is that the parents who actually care are already involved (the few that do step up) — and the ones who are not won’t even be reading this letter to the Editor. The School Board race is a good example — all you had to do was sign up to be on the Board … do to a lack of interest. Thank you to those who did step up!
Stand up for your children’s Education! The teachers unions have kept public students home for over 1.5 years now — pretending to do “virtual classes” — cashing 100% taxpayer funded checks. The whole reason for this is because our kids were actually getting too smart — smarter than their elders. Most of the district employees benefit packages alone are more than what most in Lodi make in one year.
The quickest fastest way to dumb down our future leaders is to do exactly what they did. Shut down the schools and teach kids ridiculous stuff like man can change climate, white people are racist, and there are more than two sexes (the doctor guesses at birth) — and wonder why graduates cannot fill out a job application or look an Employer in the eye.
If you really really believe in science, “vaccinating” any healthy person under 40 years old wouldn’t happen and now you are forcing masks and vaccinations on those least vulnerable. Outrageous!
Don’t look at me — I have been warning you all for years. You get what you ask for Lodi. Good luck in your future. My grandkids are being Home Schooled!
Anna Morgan
Lodi
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.