It’s an old trick used by politicians when they are doing something that they know is wrong and they are trying to fly under the public radar: they make their actions known to the public late on Friday. That’s exactly what the partisan judges on the WI Supreme Court did at the end of the day on Friday, April 15 - which also happened to be Good Friday and the first day of Passover - when they released their decision to accept the GOP’s grossly gerrymandered redistricting maps.
The GOP maps were rejected previously by the WI Supreme Court, seen as not meeting their standards for fairness, and they accepted the Governor’s maps. When it went to the US Supreme Court those judges didn’t even consider the GOP maps, but sent the Governor’s maps back to the WI Supreme Court for additional explanation. Instead of providing that explanation the partisan judges on our State Supreme Court chose to accept the maps they previously deemed to be unfair. Furthermore, they decided to announce this decision when it was too late for any changes to be made for the 2022 election season.
People in 56 of the 72 counties across our state have passed referendums or resolutions stating that they want fair redistricting maps for Wisconsin. I was not surprised when the Republicans in the legislature ignored their constituents' demand for fair maps because that is the behavior we see repeatedly from the GOP legislators on the issue of redistricting. I am astounded that the WI Supreme Court, which is supposed to be a non-partisan body, took this unprecedented step, which can only be interpreted as being partisan. By choosing the GOP’s gerrymandered maps the Court is sending the message that politicians can choose their voters, rather than having voters choose their elected representatives.
We cannot stop fighting for fair maps for the people of Wisconsin. One thing we must do is vote the partisans off the Wisconsin Supreme Court when we have the opportunity. We must also clearly convey to our legislators that we will only be voting for people who support a fair maps process. Only by doing this will we reclaim our democratic process.