Schilling: We the parents (part one)
On Monday, the Lodi School Board decided to require masks for 4K through fifth grade. Let me get this straight, they are requiring masks for something with a 99.98% survival rate?
Masks that have yet to prove they can protect against COVID. Masks that come with a warning on the box that they do not protect against COVID.
Where did the logic go? Oh, but don’t worry parents, you are allowed a religious exemption IF you can explain your beliefs to the school AND explain how your unmasked child plans to keep other kids safe! If masks work then why is this necessary?
But hey, since you asked what can be done to keep the other kids safe, let me take a stab at this. First, stop feeding the kids pre-packaged, preservative-full “food” for lunch. Hand out vitamins instead of face masks. If you are going to require face coverings, provide the clear face shields that allow kids to see and read facial expressions. You cannot claim you want to keep kids the safe but disregard their mental health and social development.
This is the second time that parents were asked what they wanted only to be told that their voices did not matter. The first time was when 75% of parents voted to send kids back to school and the board voted 7-0 to keep schools closed. Why even send the surveys out when time and time again the board disregards us completely? We are left with no voice for our own kids.
And don’t let School Board President Adam Steinberg’s vote to not require masks fool you. Complaints poured in after the last meeting when he broke the policy rule and responded to public input. Ironically, he is the also the one that reads this rule each meeting. Steinberg also voted to remove religious exemptions last year after doing a “deep dive” into religion.
Parents, keep up the fight. School board, here is a quote for you, “Man is so addicted to systems and to abstract conclusions that he is prepared deliberately to distort the truth, to close his eyes and ears, but to justify his logic at all costs.”
Heather Schilling
Lodi
Byars: Hard to find info about Columbia County Redistricting Committee meetings
A recent letter to the editor provided information about the Columbia County Redistricting Committee, which is charged with drawing new district lines using the 2020 Census data.
After reading the letter, I went to the Columbia County website and searched for information about the committee. I finally found it by going to the Columbia County Board of Supervisors home page and then clicking on the oval that says, “Standing Committee Minutes.” This took me to a committee list that included “ Ad Hoc Redistricting 2021.” There was a place for minutes but, since the minutes of the first meeting have not yet been approved, none were posted.
I trust that the minutes will show up after the Aug. 24 meeting of the Committee. It shouldn’t be this hard for a citizen to locate information about the redistricting process.
There was no schedule or location for future committee meetings. Apparently, they do not want citizen attendance or input. According to Sue Moll, County Clerk, persons seeking information about the redistricting process can contact James Foley, Committee Chair at 608-697-8619 or the County Clerk’s office, 608-742-9654 with any questions about the Ad Hoc Redistricting Committee.
Debra Byars
Poynette