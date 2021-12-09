Johnson: Supporting the Lodi Area Community Endowment (LACE) fund
As we approach the year end giving season, I would like to thank all of our donors, both long-standing and new, and the greater Lodi community for the continued support given to the Lodi Area Community Endowment (LACE) fund. LACE was founded in 2009 by a group of seven local citizens to provide charitable resources that will enrich the greater Lodi community for present and future generations. LACE is a giving partner of the Madison Community Foundation (MCF), a tax-exempt 501,c,3 community trust. Over the last two years, LACE has successfully completed a $100,000 challenge grant sponsored by MCF in which LACE raised more than $125,000 over a two-year period. With the successful completion of the challenge grant, MCF contributed an additional $50,000 to the LACE giving fund. The LACE fund has now grown to over $500,000.
Community foundations such as LACE form the very fabric of the community that we call home. With generous donations both large and small, LACE was able to make charitable gifts in 2021 totaling $14,240 to seven local charitable organizations. As the LACE coffers grow, the amount of support LACE can give annually to local 501,c,3 organizations also continues to grow.
With 2021 coming to a close, I invite you to support the future of our community through a donation to the Lodi Area Community Endowment. LACE has a long list of charitable organizations that it supports through our fundraising efforts, and you can view the list of organizations LACE has supported both in the past and presently by viewing our website at www.madisongives.org/LACE, or by checking out our Facebook page. Please make sure to designate your gift to LACE. Our annual reports are also available by looking at these sites.
As we move forward into 2022 and beyond, LACE is always interested in finding additional charitable organizations to assist. If you are a member of a 501,c,3 organization, or are aware of a 501,c,3 organization that provides benefit to the greater Lodi community, please feel free to submit a grant application to LACE for consideration. Our grant application period ends on July 31 of each year and the grants are normally awarded in September of each year. The grant application form is also available on our website or through our Facebook page.
As I end my term as Chair of LACE, once again, I would like to thank you for your past and continued support of LACE and wish each of you a happy and joyous holiday season.
Sincerely,
Paul Johnson