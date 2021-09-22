Arthur: Lodi School District’s new equity initiative
In the August 2021 Community Link, (District Administrator) Mr. Breunig published a vigorous defense of the Lodi School District’s new “Equity” initiative.
The core of what he describes reads like a laudable educational philosophy. In essence, he correctly asserts that educators have a responsibility to reach individual students where they are at, and then provide the necessary attention and resources to help each individual student succeed.
Mr. Breunig is a talented administrator who I believe did his best to do just that, and to good overall effect, while he served as Lodi High School Principal.
In this case, however, Mr. Breunig’s defense contains two fatal flaws that clearly illustrate why some Lodi parents don’t feel that they can “just trust” this administration and the Lodi School Board.
First, Mr. Breunig argues against an implied position that no one has taken. Who doesn’t already agree that “All means all!?” Shouting it on paper, no matter how emphatically, establishes nothing different, but it does suggest that Mr. Breunig either believes that he can strawman the dialogue, or that he actually believes (or has not considered otherwise) that disagreement with recent district initiatives is tantamount to favoring exclusionary practices to the detriment of some students. The former would be unconscionable, and the latter projects the exact type of disconnect that fuels this conflict.
People can agree with the aim of reaching every student, yet still have grave concerns about whether current district initiatives actually accomplish that, if at all, more than they help drive a destructive socio-political agenda disguised as “equity.”
To that point, by introducing as a staff training tool, and then promoting to the community, a book that teaches that America is a fundamentally white supremacist country, that all whites are racist, that all blacks are systemically oppressed, that intersectionality is socially positive, and that our system needs to be torn down, the Administration has already contradicted everything that Mr. Breunig asserts. Greater analysis and more examples exist, but this is limited to 400 words.
Doing one thing then proclaiming another, smacks of gaslighting. It destroys trust. The only way to regain that trust is through transparent action. Withdrawing from the toxic, misnamed “equity” consortium would be a good start. Furthermore, instead of stifling FOIA requests behind fees and reacting defensively, the district should be seeking to internalize current objections through intellectually honest dialogue with the objectors, while simultaneously maximizing transparency.
Cliff Arthur
Lodi