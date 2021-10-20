Brooks: Do the right thing
To the person who hit my Honda HR-V on 10-11-2021 in the Piggly Wiggly parking lot between 11-11:30 a.m. When you leave the scene this is considered a hit and run.
Leaving your white paint and a large dent on the drivers side under the gas cap area is not an oops. It is considered a reportable crash when the person that hit it stays and takes responsibility for what they did.
I am now paying $500 for the deductible to have my car repaired. Yes there are deductibles for collision insurance.
Deb Brooks
Lodi