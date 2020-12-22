Morgan: Let’s celebrate a belated National Landlord Day!
We need to thank our Landlords by celebrating belated Landlord Day. It was Nov. 3.
Most people didn’t move from their parents’ home to their own home. Many rented, some rent for their entire lives, some don’t.
We all know that the Landlord has to pay a mortgage, rent, insurance, maintenance, salaries, and improvements before ever considering taking a profit/paycheck for themselves.
When some of the Renters do not pay their fair share of the expenses for over nine months — wouldn’t it be hard to imagine how the Landlord could keep being a Landlord covering their expenses — say nothing of feeding their own children!?! Most Landlords I know are working diligently with their Renters, but if the Renter doesn’t pay their fair share, then the Landlord loses and as a result all the Renters lose, too.
It appears that the Governor and State and Federal Representatives would rather throw unconditional checks at Americans in a one-size-fits-all solution, once again — rather than using intelligence and experience to find specific solutions to problems and coming in “on time and under budget.” It is easier for them to just print more money and give it away … they aren’t paying the bill — all of Us and our Greatgrandchildren will be paying this off for a long time (Think: Inflation, Flat Tax, plus Increases in ALL Taxes, and New Taxes made up).
Call the Governor (608-266-1212) and your State (800-362-9472) and Federal Representatives (202-224-3121) and tell them to fix this with real solutions now … and to re-celebrate National Landlord Day!
Anna Morgan
Lodi
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.