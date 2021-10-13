Thompson: To the citizens of the 42nd Assembly District
Representative Jon Plumer has gone on record as saying he would vote for Fair Maps Legislation “if it came up for a vote.” However, I have been told by his staff that he will not sign on to such a bill as a co-sponsor.
He talks the talk but doesn’t walk the walk. How do you feel about this? He also recently voted in favor of AJR 80, which would keep the current unfair districts roughly the same as we currently have.
Over 70% of the citizens of this state have stated they want Fair Maps, yet Rep. Plumer ignores the will of the people.
I urge you to call his office to let him know how you feel about this issue. We currently have an unaccountable Legislature in our state due to the obscenely gerrymandered districts we all live in. It’s time for a change. Call his office at 608-266-3404 or email rep.plumer@legis.wisconson.gov to voice your concerns. Thank you.
Tim Thompson
DeForest