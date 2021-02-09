Herman: Participate in the People's Maps Commission
During 2021, Wisconsin will face the task of drawing new redistricting maps. Seventy-two percent of voters in the state (Marquette Law School Poll, January 2019) have indicated that they want those maps to be drawn in a way that is fair and nonpartisan.
Governor Evers has responded to the will of the people by creating the People’s Maps Commission, a nonpartisan redistricting commission charged with drawing redistricting maps based on 2020 census data. This commission is composed of people from across Wisconsin who are not elected officials, lobbyists or political party officials. They have been holding virtual public hearings since October in order to hear from voters in every congressional district across the state, as well as to learn from experts on redistricting.
People from the 6th Congressional District will have a chance to provide testimony at the People’s Maps Commission hearing that will take place on Thursday, Feb. 25. (Time to be determined; previous hearings have been in the evening.) You can register to testify at the hearing via Zoom or submit written comments. Simply go the website — www.govstatus.egov.com/peoplesmaps/hearings-meetings. (Note that the link to register to testify may not open until the week of Feb. 15.) You will find lots of other information on this website as well, including recordings of previous hearings and resources related to nonpartisan redistricting.
Once you have registered to testify, you may want to learn more about the impacts of partisan gerrymandering in the 6th Congressional District and get some help honing your testimony to three minutes. The Fair Maps Coalition will host a panel discussion via Zoom on Monday, Feb. 15 at 7 p.m., featuring residents of the 6th CD talking about local impacts. The Coalition is also providing testimony training on Saturday, Feb. 20 at 3 p.m. via Zoom. You can learn more and register for these sessions by visiting the Wisconsin Fair Maps Coalition website or Facebook page.
People should be able to choose their elected officials, not the other way around. Nonpartisan redistricting seeks to insure that we — the voters — choose our officials. Make your voice heard on this very important issue by signing up today to participate in the People’s Maps Commission hearings.
Patti Herman
Lodi
