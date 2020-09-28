Ness Family: A sincere “Thank you.”
Our Sincere Thanks for all the prayers, memorials, flowers, and cards we received during the time of Jim Ness’ passing.
Jim was a very special person to all of us and will be missed immensely. Thank you for your thoughts, prayers and kindness during this difficult time.
Vikki, Jaime & the Ness Families
Brownrigg: First Lutheran Church gone after more than 150 years
There was little or no notice given recently regarding a great change in our community. As of Aug. 29, First Lutheran Church of Lodi was dissolved at the annual church convention and is no more.
This once integral part of our whole community stood proud for over 150 years. It served this community through societal changes, wars, depressions and recessions.
Generations of members had a mission of being there for our community no matter what the need. Besides addressing spiritual needs, there was a community who had lutefisk suppers, Easter egg hunts, and invitations to all to share in our children’s vocation Bible School.
Those who came down through the generations stood on the shoulders of all those who came before, and proudly served all those who walked through the doors of this beautiful structure that stood on what was beloved known as “Norwegian Hill.”
(The church) is for sale now, and while we have no idea what will become of a building rich in traditions, memories and love, I hope it will give as much joy and memories as it once held for generations who went before.
Judy Brownrigg
Lodi
Hunt: Lodi School District
The Lodi School District decision not to open schools becomes more bizarre as the days pass. Reading their statement on the district website they have taken a head in the sand approach. Ignoring the desires of parents and only relying on Dane County Guidelines is nearsighted in the extreme. Columbia County schools like Poynette and Portage are opening. Sauk Prairie which borders the Lodi district to the west is opening under Sauk County Guidelines. “Sauk County Public Health developed a School Capacity Decision-Making tool” which is quoted from their district web site as is the Sauk County Decision making tool itself.
Yet Lodi continues to blindly look at Dane County for guidance. Dane County guidelines were questioned in a guest column appearing in the Sunday 9/6 Wisconsin State Journal. The columnist states “Dane County officials used guidance from public health sources selectively and inconsistently to cobble together this plan” and then cites examples of their inconsistencies..
Lodi only thought of reasons not to open schools. These other neighboring districts were thinking of ways to open with the proper guidance from County Health departments and parents.
For instance the Portage School District Administrator stated in his message on the Portage school website:
“As a district we have been working hard to put together a comprehensive plan for reopening schools safely in the fall. Along the way we have taken into consideration family and staff survey responses, district committee work, and guidance from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services — Columbia County Health and Human Services — WI Department of Public Instruction. We are doing everything we can to provide families with the ability to choose the best fit for their children.”
At the end of the administrator’s message he states the desire to move forward. Forward is Wisconsin’s motto.
Why does the Lodi School district fail so miserably to move forward with a well planned school opening?
Bob Hunt
Lodi
