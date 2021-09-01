Nedeau-Owen: With correct usage, masks are 80% effective
You recently printed a letter with misinformation and inaccurately used information about COVID. The writer was attempting to rally parents to fight mask wearing in local schools. That is utter nonsense and your editors ought to print such letters only with disclaimers.
Masks, when worn by all in a shared space, are more than 80% effective. We know the Delta variant is more easily transmitted and that more children are contracting it. As deaths are a lagging indicator, it is still too early to know what the chances of a child dying from this new variant are. The previous writer quoted a statistic from a small study done in England several months ago.
A seat belt is 50% effective in preventing a death in a crash that would kill without the seat belt. As death is only one horrific result stemming from a COVID infection, 80% efficacy should get us all clamoring for masks and legislating that we wear them!
The Lodi School Board is working in the best interests of the entire community. We need to support the decisions they make regarding masking. Even one child dying because of some ill-informed parent refusing the basic safety protocols for whatever selfish and misguided reason is one child too many.
I use an analogy with seat belts since car crashes continue to be the leading killer of our children. We are aware of that and we buckle up. And we use child safety seats and booster seats and rear facing infant seats. We recognize the freedom our vehicles provide us and we take responsibility for mitigating harm to others as well as ourselves.
This writer is wholly supportive of masks in schools and is looking forward to the availability of a vaccine against COVID for all of our children.
Ashley Nedeau-Owen
Lodi