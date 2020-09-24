Ruesch: We must be unified against this new threat
My parents were members of the esteemed Greatest Generation. They struggled through the depths of the Great Depression of the 1930s. They moved their young family to Cleveland so Dad could work in a GM defense plant building the weapons of war that ultimately overwhelmed the Nazis and Japanese. Some of my relatives were sailors, soldiers, even an army nurse. Some were farmers who produced the food for our nation, our soldiers and our allies. They put up with food, gasoline and tire rationing. The nation united and worked together to defeat our enemies and emerge victorious.
Today our generations face a new threat … the coronavirus. It’s a different kind of enemy. It can’t be defeated by guns and bombs, but it does require a united nation working together. As in World War II, we are playing for time until a proven safe vaccine is developed. Our economy will not be revived until the virus is defeated!
For now our weapons in this fight are simple. It’s an air borne virus so wear an effective mask. Wash your hands thoroughly in warm soapy water, use a hand sanitizer and/or wear rubber gloves. Avoid crowds, ie. social distance. Be patient! Yes, the masks and social distancing can be uncomfortable and inconvenient, but previous generations have endured worse.
If we want to safely re-open our schools for in-person instruction, we need to provide the protective equipment and testing to protect both our teachers and our students. And we need to provide more relief for the unemployed, the renters who will soon be homeless (as winter approaches) and the small businesses we have asked to alter their operations in order to stop the spread of the virus. And that will require federal assistance to state and local governments.
In the 1930s Republican President Herbert Hoover was unable to cope with the Great Depression because he insisted on balanced budgets without deficits. Today’s GOP is making the same mistake by refusing to pass an adequate relief package. And the GOP at federal and state levels have been trying to thwart mask mandates through lawsuits, using political pressure and flagrantly ignoring masking and social distancing advice.
Mandates should not be necessary, if we Americans are willing to do the right thing to protect ourselves and our fellow citizens. Those who don’t are not your friends and don’t deserve your support (or vote)!
Stan Ruesch
Lodi
Carr: Fair maps for Wisconsin
If you’re dismayed by bitter divisiveness among Wisconsinites and Americans, if you mistrust our current government’s ability to manage the Coronavirus crisis, or if you are worried about weakened national security, eroded democratic checks and balances, worsening climate change, America’s declining international trade relations and prestige, institutionalized racism, lack of good middle class jobs, insecure health insurance, attacks on public education and voter rights, or any other nightmare happening before your eyes, you might agree with me that America needs help right now.
Here’s how to help: our democracy’s future depends on two things. First, competent national and state leadership – which depends on every single eligible Wisconsin voter making sure you are registered and vote (either absentee, early in-person, or on Nov. 3). Your vote this year is extremely powerful, with Wisconsin possibly deciding the presidency.
Second, we must compel our Legislature to end the practice of gerrymandering, or drawing voting districts to ensure that one party gets elected. Gerrymandering kills democracy because it allows representatives to choose their voters, rather than the other way around. It means our leaders, whether Republican or Democrat, are not accountable to their bosses (us), because they don’t have to worry about re-election.
Gerrymandering must be replaced, in 2021, by fair maps drawn by a neutral, nonpartisan commission. That is why we must vote only for candidates who have promised to enact fair maps. The really cool thing is that once we have banned gerrymandering (as they’ve done in Michigan, Iowa, Ohio, Colorado, and other states), all those problems listed at the beginning of this letter start to fix themselves – because our representatives have to actually start representing us!
Please, please register and vote by Nov. 3. Get your friends and family to register and vote. And make sure every single name you mark on the ballot has publicly stated their support for FAIR MAPS FOR WISCONSIN.
Tess Carr
Lodi
