Tatzel: Lodi School District has gone too far
In the last month, the Lodi School District implemented a “Social and Emotional Learning” program (SEL) for all students. Normally as parents raise their kids, they teach them social and emotional skills based on their family values and beliefs. The Lodi School District has decided they will now do this instead and they will do it according to their values and beliefs. As part of the program, three times a year, your child will be required to answer 20 questions. If your child’s answers are not aligned with the desired answers, the school district will perform and intervention on your child. Imagine the trauma to your child when they are pulled out and subjected to an intervention!
Modern educational elites and sociologists created SEL, wrote the questions, determined the appropriate answers, provide the psychological analysis and dictate the appropriate interventions for YOUR child. They must be creating a psychological profile of your child to determine what interventions are necessary. Are they also creating a psychological profile of your household? Of you? These same educational elites and sociologists claim hard work, individualism and science are negative features of “whiteness” and are proof of “white supremacy.” They want you to believe that if your skin color is white or you agree with Martin Luther King’s dream that his children will be judged by the content of their character rather than the color of their skin, you are racist. Do you want people with these beliefs and values dictating their idea of social and emotional skills to your children.
Social Emotional Learning has become a major vehicle for indoctrination of Critical Race Theory in our schools. The Lodi School District is selling this as a nice little program as they psychoanalyze and remediate your children! Parents need to contact the school district immediately and have your children opted out of the “Social and Emotional Learning” program. Also contact your school board and let them know PARENTS begin teaching social and emotional skills to their children starting when they are babies and the school has grossly overstepped its responsibilities with this program. Remind them that according to the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction, over half of Lodi students are below grade level in language arts and math and our schools should concentrate on improving academics.
Poynette parents may wonder if their schools are doing something similar.
Jack Tatzel
Lodi