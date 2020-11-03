Heintz: We need patience while every vote is counted
This year’s election is unique. There have been an unprecedented number of absentee ballots requested and submitted, either by mail or early in-person voting.
Because ballots can not be counted in Wisconsin until the day of the election, it will take time to count and record every ballot. This is not a bad thing.
We should not expect to get election results on the night of Nov. 3. In normal years, the results given on election night are considered unofficial. There is an official verification process to certify the final count, which can take weeks. Because all votes need to be counted, only official results should be accepted by us. This year, especially if it’s a close race for President, we will probably have to wait. This is not a bad thing.
Accuracy in the results is more important than speed. We very likely will not know the election results for the President on the night of the election or the next day. It could take as long as a week. It could take as long as a month.
We need to be patient. We want every vote to be counted. We need every vote to be counted.
Sue Heintz
Lodi
Postler: In a year full of Tricks, Halloween 2020 was a Treat
Halloween falling on a weekend, check. BLUE moon on Halloween night, check. Global pandemic, (sigh) check.
The year 2020 has certainly been an interesting one, and that’s putting it kindly. It has been a year of cancelled plans, virtual learning, political ads, and sore eyes from staring at pixilated devices all day.
In the lead up to Halloween I couldn’t help but reminisce on the magic of the holiday through the eyes of my younger self. A night that I could dress up as a super hero and travel door to door asking the momentous question: Trick…or Treat?
I appreciated when Public Health Madison & Dane County issued their guidance/suggestions for how to safely participate in the holiday, if folks chose to do so. My wife and I made our plans for a safe and socially distanced method of candy deployment and were all set for the superheroes, goblins and ghouls to roam our street.
I was curious to see how people were celebrating in a COVID year, so I hopped in my car and took a lap around Dane. What I saw was quite inspiring: the community had adapted. A socially distanced celebration was underway.
Some people sat on porches or around fire pits in the yard and had tables filled with candy at the end of the driveway. Others had candy clotheslines so the children could see what they were reaching for, eliminating the need to rummage through a bowl. Some folks even had chutes and candy catapults!
Deputy Duffrin was doing his rounds to keep everyone safe. The Dane Fire Department deployed trucks throughout the community to allow for safe, socially distanced interactions. Children who visited with the everyday super heroes received candy and mini first aid kits.
Community unlocks the true magic of Halloween. Community unites us and everyone is part of something greater than themselves. I am proud to live in this community and overjoyed that in a year full of tricks, we were able to give the kids one night overflowing with treats.
Donald Postler
Dane
