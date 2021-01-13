Vorlander: Now is the time for unity
I find it a little disingenuous of the Republicans, after four years of declaring that elections have consequences and eight years of blocking judicial appointments so they may pack the courts later, to be calling for unity.
But I do agree that the time for unity has come; after the instigator in chief pays the penalty for his actions. A good place to start is the redistricting of Wisconsin.
Unlike in 2020, the Republican-led legislature should do it in a fair and transparent way, even though it would cost half of them their jobs and, probably, control of the Wisconsin Senate and Assembly.
Geoff Vorlander
Lodi
