Herman: Committee appointed to help redistricting efforts in Columbia County
Under Wisconsin state statutes county governments are required to re-draw district lines using the 2020 Census data. The statute states that each county is to start the process with a “clean slate,” with all existing district and ward lines erased, and draw new lines to reflect population shifts.
In order to do this each county appoints a redistricting committee. In Columbia County that committee consists of five members of the county board (James Foley-chair, Barry Pufahl, Matthew Rohrbeck, John Stevenson, Vern Gove) as well as the County Clerk (Sue Moll) and the Director of the Columbia County Land Information Office (Dean Kaderabek).
The Wisconsin Counties Association states in its guidelines that redistricting committees “can include county board members, representatives of affected communities, and citizens.” The Association goes on to say that “considering the integral role that municipalities play in the redistricting process and the obligation of counties to solicit suggestions from municipalities in the development of the plan, it is beneficial to have one or more representatives from municipalities on the committee.” There are no representatives from municipalities on the Columbia County Redistricting Committee.
This committee will be making decisions that will influence whether our state continues to be one of the most gerrymandered in the country or whether we are able to create fair, non-partisan district maps that allow each person’s vote to be counted. Even though the decision was made not to include municipal representatives on this important committee it doesn’t mean that you don’t have a voice. The documents that the committee drafts must be made public and there will be public hearings; you can find details about their meetings (the first of which may be in early August) at www.co.columbia.wi.us/ColumbiaCounty. I encourage you to follow the work of this redistricting committee and hold them accountable for creating fair district maps.
Patti Herman
Lodi