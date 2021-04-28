Heintz: Making democracy a priority
The American people have found themselves in a difficult position — Democrats, who have won the majority of Congress, seem powerless to enact many of their policies.
We ended up in this situation because our democracy was designed to give tremendous power to a small minority. Republicans have spent decades exploiting that power to exert their control over the majority. Voter suppression. Gerrymandering. Buying elections.
Even now, after historic voter turnout by Black and brown voters, Republican-led legislatures are working to add additional barriers to voting in states like Georgia, Texas, and Wisconsin.
That’s why our first priority should be fixing our democracy and ensuring that structural reform rebalances power for the people —before it’s too late. The House passed the For The People Act, H.R.1, on March 3, 2021. We now need the Senate to pass the For The People Act, S.1, to GET MONEY OUT OF POLITICS, EXPAND VOTING RIGHTS, COMBAT CORRUPTION, SECURE OUR ELECTIONS, and much more. These reforms are critical to protecting our democracy.
Americans took the first step by overwhelmingly voting for a Democratic majority in Congress. Now the Senate must do its part to fix our badly broken democracy and pass the For the People Act.
Contact your Senators telling them you support the For the People Act. Call or write Senator Ron Johnson at ronjohnson.senate.gov or 608-240-9629, and Senator Tammy Baldwin at baldwin.senate.gov or 608-264-5338.
Sue Heintz
Lodi
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.