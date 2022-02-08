Would the Lodi Mayor and Lodi Police Dept. please stop whining about serving Lodi Schools. Stop begging for money from the Lodi School District.
When and if the mayor and police show comprehensive data from neighboring school districts like Poynette, Sauk Prairie, or others that Lodi kids have extraordinarily bad problems in comparison, then some action may be necessary. Otherwise, this issue should be dead and buried. May Lodi schools and police engage in cooperative mutually beneficial relationships going forward.
About the school board election: Listening to the Optimist Club forum and reading the Q & A section in the Lodi Enterprise informs there are competent members on the school board and at least one competent challenger. Julie McKiernan stands head and shoulders above the group. Bill Wipperfurth is well known in the community as the longest serving board member. I had the pleasure of serving with him on the board and can attest to his knowledge and passion for the job. Yet, after 25 years on the board, it may be time for Bill to move on. The board (and the school district) will function without you Bill. Other long term board members should think likewise. Especially with the leadership potential shown by Julie McKiernan. She is impressive.
An impressive newcomer to the board could be Scott Bilse. Scott Bilse could be a good addition to the board.