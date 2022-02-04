Like many citizens, I spent time giving feedback to the referendum survey sent in November. I found the questions confusing and thought that content was missing. The survey did not state specifically what it would provide for the School District of Lodi nor did it explain how the million received in COVID funding would take care of some of these costs. Because I want to make an informed decision about a potential referendum, I watched the presentation given in the December board meeting, read the summary the school released and compared this to actual comments from the community. The community feedback was nowhere near the rainbows and sunshine presentation School Perceptions provided.
What I read over and over is that people in Lodi do not trust the current board and administration to be fiscally responsible. Many respondents questioned the judgment of building new schools and putting in the athletic field, instead of providing maintenance to existing structures.
If you relied solely on the presentation or summary made by School Perceptions and approved by Lodi Schools, you would think that most are in favor of the referendum. You might also believe that if you vote against the referendum, teachers will lose their jobs and kids will not have necessary resources. This is not the case.
What is more troubling is that it appears that School Perceptions counted undecided votes as being in favor of the referendum. From the comments I read, undecided means that people want more information before they can make an informed decision.
Twisting the words of the people that took the time to complete the survey is no way to garner support for the referendum. Get rid of School Perceptions; they failed to accurately represent the needs of the community and should not have been paid a cent for their blatant misrepresentation. The School District of Lodi failed its community by not reading through these comments prior to allowing a presentation and summary to be released by a company that has a history of misrepresenting data. For those that are unaware, School Perceptions is a PR firm that is hired to get referendums to pass.