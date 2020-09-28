Baker: The Wild West
I find it ironic that Robin Vos blames Governor Evers for the death of two protesters in Kenosha at the hands of an underage, white juvenile from Illinois who was illegally carrying a long gun during a protest. The irony comes from the fact that Vos, Fitzgerald and Scott Walker engineered the current Wisconsin gun laws, which can be summarized as open carry allowed, no license required.
Now, it appears that we’ve regressed to the old Wild West, before the laws of civilized society first banned concealed carry, and then open carry of firearms by the public. Armed vigilantes now openly carry weapons to protests, and our duly appointed police are unable to do anything about it for the fear of a firefight that would harm unarmed citizens.
The resultant murders in Kenosha could be predicted, and it is inevitable that it will happen again.
The above discussion is secondary to what caused the unrest in Kenosha, which was the police shooting of Jacob Blake. The death or maiming of anyone in a police encounter is a tragedy and should never be an inevitable outcome. We all recognize that police see the worst that humanity has to offer, and that’s terrible, but it’s part of the job.
As an officer, when you strap on a weapon, you assume the power of life and death over other humans, and you better have your head screwed on straight, every hour of every day. You have to be better than us, always, and when you can’t be that anymore, it’s time to move on.
Before you blow a gasket because you think I want to defund the police and take away your guns, let me say this: I know we need the police. We just need them to be better, and I don’t think that’s too much to ask. Also, I don’t care how many guns you have. Please just leave them at home. The Wild West was a creation of Hollywood. It’s over.
Richard Baker
Poynette
