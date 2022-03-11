On April 5th there will be a number of races for seats on the Columbia County Board of Supervisors. The voters in the 25th District are fortunate to have a clear choice for Columbia County Board: Tess Carr.
Tess stands out as the best candidate for a number of reasons. Her professional background has included work on policy issues as well as experience as a lawyer. The skills and knowledge she has gained over the years will enable her to work with her County Board colleagues to develop policies and programs that serve the people of Columbia County.
Tess believes that local government should be about service, not politics. She feels strongly that party line allegiances have no place in representing the needs of the county. As a County Board Supervisor Tess would listen to all parties and viewpoints as a basis for decision making.
Tess is a person with a lot of energy and she is committed to putting in the time and effort needed to do the best possible job if elected to serve as a County Board Supervisor. Tess would be present at meetings, including committee meetings, and would work hard to represent her district and work for the wellbeing of the county. Some of the issues that Tess sees as high priority include schools, health care, roads, and environmental management. Tess sees her role on the County Board as educating herself on the issues, cooperating with others to find solutions to challenges, and advocating for her constituents.
I heard Tess talk about her candidacy at the Lodi Optimists Forum on March 2 and was impressed by her ideas and enthusiasm. I urge you to exercise your right to vote on April 5th and cast your vote for Tess Carr for the Columbia County Board of Supervisors in the 25th District.
At the Forum I also heard from Jeff Leckwee, who is running for County Board in the 27th District and Theresa Valencia, a candidate for County Board in the 26th District. These individuals came across as strong candidates who would make outstanding County Board Supervisors. I strongly recommend them to those who are in their districts.