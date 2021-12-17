The Lodi School District should not be considering a referendum to increase taxes in 2022. A big reason is Lodi schools will be getting a tax windfall from the Town of Lodi. Town of Lodi taxpayers received a tax bill increasing their school taxes almost 20%. This tax bill added hundreds of dollars to each property tax bill in the Town of Lodi. As a result, Town of Lodi taxpayers will be giving hundreds of thousands of additional dollars to Lodi schools.
The Lodi School District had additional funds left over from the previous referendum which should have been spent judiciously to put off future referendums. Because of the generous support for Lodi Schools from the community, the school district should not reflexively add referendums without exhausting options--options such as borrowing, better planning, and cost controls.
As for the Town of Lodi, there was an apparent lack of planning causing the tax increase. The Town of Lodi will have a re-assessment in 2022. This re-assessment, if done sooner, may have avoided so large an increase now. The Town of Lodi situation has not been communicated to their residents. This should be corrected.
Bottom line is the Lodi School district will be getting additional funds from the Town of Lodi and does not need additional referendum funds in 2022.