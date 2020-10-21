Molony: Hunt the Vote
Sportsmen/women spread the word, get your buddies to register and vote Republican on Nov. 3.
A huge majority of licensed hunters are not registered to vote. What is more important than insuring your right to own a gun? You can vote in person on Tuesday, Nov. 3 from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. If you are going to be out of town you can In-Person Absentee Vote at your Clerks office. (A last resort should be mail in absentee voting because this system is wracked with the ability for fraud. Your ballot could get laid aside, like thousands of ballots were in the last elections.
To check your voting status, or whether your dead relative has been voting lately, go to www.myvote.wi.gov. Find out about hunting with Ted Nugent and how to get involved at www.huntthevote.org.
Liberals/Democrats are advertising that ballots won’t be counted for days or even weeks after the Election.
Tony Evers should call out the National Guard now to help on Nov. 3 so we can have a fair and balanced election. With the results before midnight as we usually do.
Protect our Traditional American Values and your right to hunt by voting!
Tim Molony
Lodi
Pickle: Be careful what you vote for
The Arctic Lemming is a small rodent that has a curious habit that when populations get very high and become stressed. They have a mass emergency migration which results in them running off a high cliff into the sea.
Those that do not die from the fall, drown in the sea, as they are not good swimmers. Our current human population seems to be so stressed with hate and this drive to vote ourselves to a Socialist style nation for all of the “free stuff” promised.
This change is in my opinion, very scary, and will destroy us. We will lose our independence and many freedoms. Many jobs will leave as well the companies who hire a work force. The economy will return to the 2008-09 period or worse. Jobs will be lost to robots, who do not get paid $15/hr. Wealthy people who won’t put up with the tax abuse proposed, will opt to move to another country such as Panama, where taxes are low, especially for professionals (medical and engineers).
Be very careful what you vote for, you might get it.
John H. Pickle, Jr.
Lodi
Morgan: No excuses for delays
There is no excuse for delays and long lines to vote on Nov. 3. We have known for years – not weeks – that this election is coming. You cannot blame COVID-19 for causing election problems
Wisconsin can ask for National Guard assistance to fill those thousands of Poll Worker vacancies. All it takes is for Tony Evers to pick up a phone.
There should be more, not less, Voting Locations/per registered voter, to avoid clustering in long lines. During the April 2020 Election, the Milwaukee Mayor did the opposite, Barrett allowed five polling locations to be open. Madison had sixty-six locations (they could have had more). This can never happen again.
With “NOTICE” that this Election was coming – there is no excuse for more time to vote. Evers’ Cabal wants six more days to perform an “Al Franken of Minnesota” – finding ballots in the trunk of cars and closets – in order to create a win for Biden and the Democrats.
If State Employees and Teachers help at the polls, like Megan Wolf of WEC (Wisconsin Elections Commission) asked last time, we might not need that many National Guard Members to fill in.
To my friends, please vote in person.
Anna Morgan
Lodi
