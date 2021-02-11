'Delphied' by the Democrats
Remember “The Delphi Technique” (https://seanet.com/~barkonwd/school/DELPHI.HTM)? It is “…a very unethical method of achieving consensus on a controversial topic in group settings. It requires well-trained professionals who deliberately escalate tension among group members, pitting one faction against the other, so as to make one viewpoint appear ridiculous so the other becomes "sensible" whether such is warranted or not.” (Remember the Town of Dekorra Smart Growth Plan Meetings?)
This “Technique” is used by the Democrats all the time, remember them not being able to get the count for the Iowa Convention? Remember the presentation of Biden and Harris at the 2020 Democrat Virtual Convention? They were not voted for by their Delegates – Super or not – the Democrats told their followers that Biden is the one they chose – not Bernie. After the U.S. 2020 Presidential Election, we all were told not to believe our lying eyes…after ballots in the Park and days of ballot counting (when they stopped and got the magic number figured out) …Biden won the election! Surprise!
The answer is to contact to your County GOP (wisgop.org) and have them put you on the Elections Inspector/Poll Worker list for your municipality. That way the locals cannot tell you that you are not needed.
Sincerely,
Timothy Molony
Lodi
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.