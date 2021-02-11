'Delphied' by the Democrats

Remember “The Delphi Technique” (https://seanet.com/~barkonwd/school/DELPHI.HTM)? It is “…a very unethical method of achieving consensus on a controversial topic in group settings. It requires well-trained professionals who deliberately escalate tension among group members, pitting one faction against the other, so as to make one viewpoint appear ridiculous so the other becomes "sensible" whether such is warranted or not.” (Remember the Town of Dekorra Smart Growth Plan Meetings?)

This “Technique” is used by the Democrats all the time, remember them not being able to get the count for the Iowa Convention? Remember the presentation of Biden and Harris at the 2020 Democrat Virtual Convention? They were not voted for by their Delegates – Super or not – the Democrats told their followers that Biden is the one they chose – not Bernie. After the U.S. 2020 Presidential Election, we all were told not to believe our lying eyes…after ballots in the Park and days of ballot counting (when they stopped and got the magic number figured out) …Biden won the election! Surprise!

The answer is to contact to your County GOP (wisgop.org) and have them put you on the Elections Inspector/Poll Worker list for your municipality. That way the locals cannot tell you that you are not needed.

Sincerely,

Timothy Molony

Lodi

