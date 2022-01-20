Our current 1950s jail facility in the 6th and 7th floors of the CCB (City-County Building) almost make the jail cells in the movie Shawshank Redemption look like a day at the spa. Not to mention that the only option for keeping people with mental health issues away from the general population is to lock them into the archaic, unsafe isolation cells.
The County Board’s Jail Consolidation Project (JCP) closes these jail cells, closes the Ferris center on the Alliant Energy Center’s property so we can redevelop that area, and renovates the 30-year-old Public Safety Building (PSB) space. The JCP combines 3 facilities into one in a compact area behind the courthouse and connected to the PSB to create efficiencies in our system to be able to decrease the Sheriff’s operating costs.
The JCP also decreases the number of beds in the jail by 91 beds. The JCP approved in 2019 is the same as the JCP plan for today, except COVID-19 happened and building material costs skyrocketed, causing it to have a $24 million shortfall from our capital budget.
Previous Boards systematically and methodically studied this project over a decade to make sure we didn’t build it too small and that it met our needs. The JCP is innovative to decrease operating costs so we can have funds available to help our residents with other programs and services.
Please contact the County Board by emailing County_Board_Recipients@countyofdane.com or find your County Board Supervisor at https://board.countyofdane.com/supervisors and urge them to vote to approve the additional $24 million and stop trying to stall the JCP. Every delay of the building project has increased costs to the taxpayer. We need to treat everyone humanely in our county and the longer we put off building the JCP, the longer anyone in our 1950s jail will suffer.