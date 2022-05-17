The editorial ‘Responsibility Demands Choice’ refuted all the Mother’s day ads in last week’s paper. Pro-choicers want to scare women into thinking their life is over if they have that baby. Happy Mother’s Day to those who meet the social criteria, to those who reached certain goals, to those who have planned for it, to those who fight for the right to get rid of it. It's a fixed mindset that women can reach their dreams if they put motherhood on hold. That women who produce are worthy to reproduce and if they are not producing to their or society’s goals, let's scare them off. Motherhood is a gift and gifts are freely given, Mr. Stefonek is correct. But if I tell you all the scary things about this gift are you going to receive it? Nope. It's not even a choice.
He gave a personal story on a nuanced topic so I’d like to respond with one. At our halfway ultrasound in 2020, they found tumors on our baby’s heart which indicated a disability. Documents and counseling were given telling us what we would face. We immediately got an EKG on the fetus which confirmed tumors. Genetic screening was pushed. They tried to set up an appointment for maternal fetal medicine to discuss options. It was appalling and would scare anyone. Well, our little fetus is an active and healthy 16-month-old girl today after an open heart surgery at four months. Thank God we had our faith or we might have been scared otherwise.
My Catholic faith says life is sacred across the board. Still, I was plied with data and stories that were terrifying. Most women don’t feel like they have that choice at that point. Ninety percent of women carrying a baby with a serious disability will stop the heartbeat by choosing abortion. This is not random. This is medical counseling, just like the counseling offered for other ‘women’s procedures.’
Mr. Stefonek wrote of tubal litigations. Using a women's healthcare procedure that does not stop a beating heart of another human is misleading. It's using something generic to gloss over a life altering and terrible procedure. Abortion is a false choice created by a mindset that says success excludes children. Motherhood is a gift, motherhood is heroic, motherhood is a blessing, motherhood fuels the world and each woman is worthy.