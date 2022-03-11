The Columbia County Board position is a non-partisan one, attracting individuals to run, and serve and help their community with concerns brought before the board.
The issues considered are things like infrastructure, bike paths, energy for homes and business, solid waste disposal and broadband Internet access in all rural areas. Our Columbia County Board needs to address financial and regulatory issues and needs all of their board members to attend all meetings and become involved with the issues so they can provide intelligent discussion and votes for the citizens they serve.
Our current representative board member has an attendance record of missing 32% of the meetings since he has been on the county board, the last four years (Apr 2017-Oct 21). This indicates that he is not committed to the Columbia County Board issues or is too busy to find time to attend, either situation needs to change as these important issues are being considered and the issues need the full attention of our board members.
I have found a well-qualified candidate that we will support for this position in the April 5 election. The candidate we plan to support is Tess Carr. She is getting our support and vote for the Columbia County Board. She is a parent with students going to our public schools. She has great interest in the infrastructure projects, our schools, she lives in our local area and supports what is going on in our neat community.
She has the education, work experience and desire to study and work with regulatory issues which will come up in the issues brought before the board. We are convinced that she will be a great representative. She also is a good listener and negotiator and can work across areas of differences.