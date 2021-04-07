Brownrigg: Mask mandate battle costing state money
The Republican Legislature and the complicit State Supreme Court have done it again. By having Gov. Evers executive order for the mandatory face masks overturned, they have cost the state $50 million dollars and they knew it.
These were funds earmarked for food share that struggling Wisconsin families are now denied. I thought with Trump defeated, the cruel and inhumane treatment of Americans would cease. Not so, the Trump cult continues its demeaning and disparaging the lesser among us and continues to perpetrate “The Big Lie.”
It’s ironic that Republicans want to disperse and control the Funds in the Rescue Plan when they none of them supported it.
Judy Brownrigg
Lodi
Krause: Voter suppression is political terrorism
One hundred and fifty years ago, voter suppression was accomplished by lynching’s and cross burnings.
Ten years ago, it was accomplished by highly paid taxpayer funded lawyers who gerrymandered our state in secret backroom meetings, where the only participants were those favorable to voter suppression and willing to sign a non-disclosure agreement.
This year that same method is the preferred approach, as witnessed by preemptive lawyering-up.
Let’s not mince words here, voter suppression is political terrorism and those “public servants” who abet this crime, whether actively, passively, turning a blind eye or with a wink and a nod, are political terrorists. History will not be kind to you.
Progressive individuals have long voted with our pocketbook by avoiding spending any money in social/political backwaters. In the last few days, we see pushback from Fortune 500 companies to voter suppression efforts in GA and TX. I am hopeful that we are at the very edge of this tsunami. Many of us are old enough to remember the 1964 debut of Bob Dylan’s “The Times They Are A-Changin”:
“Come senators, congressmen
Please heed the call
Don’t stand in the doorway
Don’t block up the hall … ”
Etc., etc.
Randy Krause
Poynette
