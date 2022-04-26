The family, fishing buddies, relatives and friends are seeking volunteers to support the “Teach a Kid to Fish” organization. We are forming this program in memory of Mike Wolff.
Mike started his fishing hobby at the age of six years old. His favorite fishing spots were the bridge in Okee, Wisconsin River, Lake Wisconsin, the Wisconsin Dells Dam, “The Grade” (Whalen Grade), and Merrimac Area. This is the area we will hold fishing events for kids. Mike loved kids and was looking forward to teaching his grandson to fish. Unfortunately, God had other plans for Mike. At the young age of 63, on October 21, 2021, Mike passed away from cancer. Mike has many friends in the Okee area. Mike not only fished but also made many baits and lures. We know Mike would be all in for this program.
Our goal is to make this program for kids a safe, fun, and healthy learning experience. All participating kids will need a waiver form signed by their legal guardian or parent. Fishing equipment will be furnished, which will simplify volunteering efforts to support the program.
Please help us with your support of any kind. Watch for future upcoming information as we continue to get this program organized. For further information you can contact Brian K Wolff at 608-575-1131 or soyourbuilding@yahoo.com