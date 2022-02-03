Our Lodi Area Schools need our support now more than ever.
We will need to vote twice:
*February 15th Primary Election to narrow the field of candidates.
*April 5th Spring Election to elect the School Board members; to pass the 5-year Referendum.
Our School Board worked diligently on curriculum, finances, and other issues. They acted prudently to protect the health of students, teachers, staff and, through association, grandparents, and other relatives.
There has been pushback by some candidates who do not accept current pandemic guidelines or challenge individual policies of the Board, some of which are mandated by state or federal law.
Please re-elect current Board Members Julie McKiernan and Bill Wipperfurth.
Bill Wipperfurth is a long-time Board Member valued for his knowledge and experience concerning the issues that the Board faces.
Julie McKiernan is the current Board Treasurer. (BS/UW Madison--Agricultural Economics & Dairy Science/minor in Business & Industry). Her work experience --financial analysis, human resource management, contract negotiations, strategic planning, is valuable to the work of the School Board.
Please vote for incumbent Board Members, Julie McKiernan and Bill Wipperfurth (M & W) to continue their service to our community.