The Lodi school district referendum lacks transparency and a thorough plan of district needs. That the district needs money to replace the ending $1.7 million referendum for operating expenses is a given. The nearly $6 million being asked for is not as clear.
That schools need new roofs, at some point, is clear. It's not as clear where that point is, and the district has not been transparent of their timeline. There are ways to pay for roofs and the other upgrades without a referendum.
A lot is said about personnel costs taking up most of the school's budget. This is a bit of a smokescreen as there is some flexibility in the remaining budget. The district has a Capital Budget for large expenses. No, it isn't $2 million for a roof every year, though it could be used to make a down payment. Are deferred expenses always more expensive? Not necessarily. Suppose a roof expense was budgeted over a multi-year timeframe. Could it be done? The district isn't telling or providing transparency of the bid process for the new roofs or the payment options.
The proposal for a new running track is also a problem. Lodi has not had an adequate baseball field for close to 20 years since varsity sports were located at the old high school. Why does the city and school district not provide an adequate baseball field? As the Lodi Enterprise reported last week (March 4) Poynette is making improvements to their baseball field. Poynette's field may be in poor condition, but it is better than Lodi's as it is.
Residents of the Town of Lodi have contributed a large amount of new dollars to the school district by an unexpected property tax increase. The $6 million referendum is a bit much. Come back with a more transparent and reasonable proposal.