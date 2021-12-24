According to the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction (DPI), academic proficiency for Wisconsin Public Schools has been going down for several years. Statewide, by 2019, well over half of all students were below grade level for English Language Arts (ELA) and math.
After a year of COVID and school lockouts, the 2021 DPI standardized testing showed only 34% of students were at grade level or above in either ELA or math. For Lodi, 2019 test scores indicated over half our students were already below grade level in ELA and math with 77% of eighth grade students below grade level in math. For 2021, 61% of Lodi students were below grade level in ELA and 67% were below grade level in math.
Our public schools are failing to educate our children! With parents and communities becoming alarmed by failing academic achievements and the apparent shift to social justice focus in schools, DPI reacted by creating a new school district report card system and erasing the damning proficiency data from their website.
With two-thirds of students below their grade level academically, DPI's new district report card system scores 95% of state schools as meeting or exceeding expectations! DPI is intentionally, grossly deceiving parents that think a good DPI rating means their children can actually read, write and do math at their grade level.
Parents and community members believe our schools should teach our children to read, write and do math. Shouldn't our school districts be scored primarily on how well students can actually perform the three essential skills?
Not according to DPI. The new DPI report card for school districts is designed to hide the academic failure of our public school system. They prefer to have our schools to be institutions of social justice and socialism indoctrination.
Lodi School District Administration with the enthusiastic support of the school board, is following the same path. With 61% of students below grade level in English Language Arts and 67% below grade level in math, the school district is still pushing their new so-called "equity" program and has not initiated "social and emotional learning" (which comes directly out of Critical Race Theory books of the 1990s).
How can our teachers be expected to teach the basics when they are required and incentivized to teach social programs that essentially require them to be unlicensed therapists?