We all want our courts to apply the law in a fair and impartial manner. We deserve judges who can hear cases without letting their personal political and religious beliefs affect their decisions. We expect judges to recuse themselves from a case when there is a conflict of interest. Our courts are in desperate need of reform as too many judges are ignoring these judicial norms.
The heavily conservative Supreme Court operates with ALMOST NO OVERSIGHT and is VIRTUALLY UNACCOUNTABLE FOR ITS ACTIONS. It is responsible for the infamous Citizens United decision and is about to overturn Roe vs. Wade. It has refused to address partisan gerrymandering and has gutted the Voting Rights Act. Congress could enact legislation to provide an ENFORCEABLE Code of Ethics for all federal courts, with mandatory recusal in certain circumstances and removal from the bench for violations. Justice Clarence Thomas has refused to recuse himself from hearing cases involving the January 6th insurrection even though his wife had connections to it. The Supreme Court should no longer be allowed to function in secret and run a “shadow docket”. The For the People Act and Judicial Ethics and Anti-Corruption Act address these issues and more. However, the For the People Act received NO support from GOP Senators.
Some states have legislation mandating recusal in state courts for a conflict of interest. Wisconsin has no such laws. Rep. Gary Hebl (D-Sun Prairie) introduced bills to tighten Wisconsin’s judicial rules. None of these bills made it out of the Republican dominated Judiciary Committee.
Our courts (municipal, state, federal) make decisions that greatly impact our lives. We have a right to fair and impartial rulings from judges who will adhere to accepted judicial ethics.