On February 15 voters in the Lodi School District will vote for two candidates for School Board to determine which four candidates will be on the April ballot.
I urge you to vote for Julie McKiernan and William Wipperfurth. I have attended Lodi School Board meetings and am impressed by what I have seen from these two individuals. Both are incumbents who have shown that they have the knowledge and the commitment to serve our school district.
William is a life-long Lodi School District resident and has been on the Board for 25 years. In that time he has participated in every Board committee and has helped guide the School District through many important decisions. Julie has served on the Board since 2019 and is currently the Board Treasurer. She brings a background in business to help inform her work to make sure our schools meet the needs of our youth within a challenging budget.
I have a lot of respect for our Lodi School Board. Board members put in long hours, including participating in School Board meetings that sometimes last until 11:30 p.m., researching issues that come before them, and attending Board committee meetings. Julie and William have both demonstrated that they are willing to put in the time and effort required as they work together with the rest of the Board to help provide the best possible education for our youth.
Please vote for Julie McKiernan and William Wipperfurth on February 15.