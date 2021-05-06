Faust: Get back to election integrity
It is hard not to notice all the talk of “election integrity” coming from certain political circles these days. If those speaking of “election integrity” actually mean it, I have three common sense reforms for them to try.
First, end gerrymandering. A recent AP poll found that two-thirds of Americans say this is a major problem in our country. Additionally, the same proportion of Wisconsinites say this when polled. If an individual’s vote is diluted or concentrated by partisan politicians for their own advantage, as is the case with gerrymandering, it is, in no uncertain terms, wasted. A nonpartisan commission, such as that used by the Iowa Model, could solve this problem for district map drawing going forward in Wisconsin.
Second, standardize the process for ballot curing statewide. Ballot curing is the process by which a voter is contacted to correct a mistake on a mail in or absentee ballot. It should be uniform for every voter.
Third, begin counting absentee ballots before Election Day as Ohio and Florida do. This helps get results sooner and prevents bad actors from claiming the partisan shift of a vote over time after election day is evidence of a “rigged” election.
David Faust
Poynette
Hunt: Open the Lodi Community Pool in 2021
It’s time to get the Lodi Pool ready to open. Kids missed last summer swimming and it’s time to put those bad memories to rest.
The best way to do this is by a celebratory opening of the pool this year. Maybe a giant kids Pool Party or whatever, just so the pool re-opens for area kids to enjoy this summer.
Meanwhile the pool at Lodi High School has been operating. The Community Recreation (CREW) program run by the Lodi School District is a major pride of the area. The dedicated professional CREW staff knows how to serve the community.
Now is the time for the outdoor Lodi park pool to do the same. Kids need the Lodi Pool open — now!
Bob Hunt
Lodi
