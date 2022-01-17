Our Green Bay Packers are the #1 seed for the NFC post-season playoffs and we wish them well! No matter who their opponent turns out to be, the yard lines on the field, the goalposts, and the end zones will be the same for both teams. As they should be. The rules and the field layout will give both teams the same opportunity to win.
The same fairness should apply to voters in the Packers Land. But things are not fair because the legislative maps drawn in 2011 were partisan and unfair. The legislature has once again ignored the people’s will by tweaking the previous maps to lock in an even more unfair partisan advantage for the next 10 years.
Voters have consistently expressed their desire for fairness. A YouGov poll at the start of the football season found that 87% of Wisconsin voters -- from across the political spectrum -- believe that legislative maps should be drawn to favor neither political party. County boards in 55 counties representing 83% of Wisconsinites have passed resolutions supporting fair maps. Voters in 32 counties have passed referendums in support of fair maps. Earlier this month, WI voters from every state Senate district filed a “friend of the court” brief asking the Wisconsin Supreme Court to reject the Republican-drawn maps and institute a fairer, more even-handed approach.
If you believe fair play is a Wisconsin value both on and off the field and if you value democracy, call your legislators today and tell them to support a transparent, nonpartisan, redistricting process. We need and deserve Fair Maps!