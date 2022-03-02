The town of Lodi is considering taking over the Harmony Grove and Okee Sanitary Districts, and when I say considering I mean they are planning on doing it.
For those of you who don't know, the sanitary districts are separate from the town and they don't use town tax dollars they run on user fees. Not all people who live in the town use the sanitary districts and that's just one of the reasons why the town and sanitary districts were separated over 50 years ago. It has been highly successful ever since.
Now the powers that be want to create a utility district, which is the legal tool they're going to use to take it over. Our sanitary district has some of the lowest rates in the state of Wisconsin, the customer service is second to none, and the books are always spot on, the administrator and the small crew do a great job down there.
I was on the Harmony Grove board for six years so I know what I'm talking about. Now the Town Board wants to come and take what has worked for over 50 years and turn it upside down, because they can, even though nobody is asking for it.
Common sense tells us that when a government entity like the Town of Lodi makes themselves bigger and more complicated, the people pay the price with worse service and higher rates, that is exactly what will happen in my opinion.
At the least I think they should put it to a vote, put a referendum on the April ballot and let the people decide. I think that when these board members were knocking on doors and asking us for our votes not one of them said they wanted to take control over the sanitary districts, because they would have lost. if you care about your water and sewer and our low rates I would suggest calling the town board and telling them to keep their hands of our sanitary districts!