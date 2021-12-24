I attended last week's Lodi School Board meeting and read the meeting summary in the Enterprise. I appreciate the press coverage of this important issue and also appreciate the careful thought and dialogue that went into the Board's decision approving the $5.98 million referendum on our spring ballot.
I believe this measure, as decided, will be popular with voters. I noticed the Board's decision was unanimous and also that politically diverse local leaders including Chamber of Commerce Director Heidi LeHew and Mayor Ann Groves Lloyd both support the Board's decision to put this measure on the ballot (Heidi and Ann mentioned their approval of the measure in conversations with me after the meeting). Such unanimous Board and local leader support implies broad voter support in the spring.
This measure, if passed, will be good for our community. Combining the operational as well as the capital improvement budgets will ensure that not only can we keep paying for school staff and programs, but also facility maintenance and repairs. Neither of these budgets would be possible without such referendum funding, due to shortages in state education funding over the past decade.
This measure would also be good for our taxes. As I understand it, the Board is careful to keep our tax mill rate generally even from year to year, including in years when a new referendum is on the ballot. In fact, OUR SCHOOL TAX RATE WILL GO DOWN if this spring referendum is passed. Our current mill rate is 11.11%, and the spring referendum, if passed, would decrease that rate to 11%.
I look forward to our community getting behind this resolution and approving it in the April election. Thank you to the Board and local leaders Heidi LeHew and Ann Groves Lloyd for giving the measure such clear support. Our kids and community will benefit.