There are a number of reasons why Theresa Valencia is the clear choice for Assembly District 42 in the November 8 election. One reason to vote for Valencia is because she believes voters should choose their elected officials rather than having elected officials choose their voters, as is currently the case in our heavily gerrymandered state. Theresa supports a non-partisan approach to redistricting in Wisconsin. She believes that we need to do away with the current practice of having the party in the majority draw district lines that insure that they keep their majority. Theresa Valencia will work to establish an independent process that would insure fair redistricting maps in Wisconsin.
And where does Jon Plumer, Theresa’s opponent, stand on this issue? Over the years when he was asked about his position on redistricting Plumer said he would consider having a non-partisan body draw Wisconsin’s maps. However, when the Legislature voted in 2021 on Republican-crafted legislative and congressional district maps that were widely criticized as being among the most gerrymandered maps in the country Plumer voted to support these politically motivated maps.
We can’t trust Jon Plumer on this vital issue. Through his vote he has shown that he does not support a fair redistricting process. Theresa Valencia will work to insure that your vote counts. Vote for Theresa Valencia if you care about your vote in Wisconsin.