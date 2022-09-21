I read with some concern the article about Plumer and a letter to the editor that implied we shouldn’t vote for Theresa Valencia because she holds a seat on the Columbia County Board of Supervisors. The letter writer made no objection when Plumer did the same thing from 2017 until he was defeated by Tess Carr in early 2022. Valencia will resign if Board duties interfere with Assembly obligations or vice versa should she defeat Plumer Nov 8th.
I was also concerned about Plumer’s response to the GOP’s “gavel in-gavel out maneuver.” When questioned about it, he professed that there was nothing he could do about it. “I don’t really have a vote.” What? He was elected to the Assembly, a body whose reason for existence is to vote. What are we paying him $53,000 per year plus expenses for? I think it is reasonable to expect him to vigorously object when the Legislature is thwarting a legitimate Constitutional Power of the Governor…to call the Legislature into Special Session to address serious problems.
The GOP has done this at least 4 times. Once Evers tried to get them to appropriate more money from the “rainy day” fund ($2 billion and growing!) to modernize our unemployment processing system so recipients would get their payments promptly. Once, after Plumer expressed concern about property taxes, Evers was proposing to take some money from the fund to help our local school districts to reduce property taxes. Once after Plumer’s expressing concern about the safety of police with the number of guns they were encountering, the Wisconsin Assembly voted to ease restrictions on concealed carry of guns. How did Plummer vote? And finally, after the US Supreme Court’s Dobbs decision on Roe v. Wade, the Legislature refused to discuss modifying Wisconsin’s 1849 law severely restricting abortions.
It takes grit to go against your party’s leadership. A person with true grit is Theresa Valencia. She’s a mother of 5 and a grandmother. She’s been a skilled trade instructor at MATC for over 20 years. She’s shared her skills with prisoners to help their successful rehabilitation. She will fight to preserve your right to vote and oppose unnecessary restrictions. She believes decisions about a woman’s health care should be left to her and her doctor, not politicians. She supports Veterans, public schools, common sense gun regulation and a fair tax system. Vote for Valencia on Nov. 8th!