I read with some concern the article about Plumer and a letter to the editor that implied we shouldn’t vote for Theresa Valencia because she holds a seat on the Columbia County Board of Supervisors. The letter writer made no objection when Plumer did the same thing from 2017 until he was defeated by Tess Carr in early 2022. Valencia will resign if Board duties interfere with Assembly obligations or vice versa should she defeat Plumer Nov 8th.

I was also concerned about Plumer’s response to the GOP’s “gavel in-gavel out maneuver.” When questioned about it, he professed that there was nothing he could do about it. “I don’t really have a vote.” What? He was elected to the Assembly, a body whose reason for existence is to vote. What are we paying him $53,000 per year plus expenses for? I think it is reasonable to expect him to vigorously object when the Legislature is thwarting a legitimate Constitutional Power of the Governor…to call the Legislature into Special Session to address serious problems.