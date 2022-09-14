Going out to eat is something that most of us enjoy and take for granted, but two years ago the pandemic upset our dining plans and upended the restaurant industry.
In March of 2021, The American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) was signed by President Biden even though every Republican in Congress voted against the $1.9 trillion package. Congressional Democrats nevertheless supported restaurants and other small businesses, especially vital here in Sauk County.
Kristine Hillmer, President and CEO of the WI Restaurant Association, revealed that restaurants are the nation’s second largest private employer and that $28.6 billion was distributed through ARPA to suffering restaurants across America. Here in Sauk County for example, Buffalo Phil’s Pizza & Grille in Lake Delton received $1.142 million, according to usaspending.gov.
Wollersheim Winery, which could offer no tastings for six months, received $338,335. Julie Coquard, the winery’s co-owner, said, “The funding helped us get through three months of being closed as well as additional months of restrictions during the pandemic. Those funds helped us take care of our staff and customers by allowing us to put in extra safety measures and outdoor seating as well as meeting business obligations.”
Wollersheim was able to expand its outdoor seating, add tables for outside tastings, improve distancing and safety inside for customers and staff by adding plexiglass and spacing, perform extra vigorous cleaning even in wine garden outside – all because of these funds.
Thanks to President Biden and the Democrats for representing the best interests of Wisconsin citizens and businesses as they successfully passed ARPA and made such a difference for our county’s restaurants and businesses!