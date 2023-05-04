‘Friends’ group started to fill void of diminishing local coverage
As the founder of the Friends of Lodi Schools Facebook group, I want to clear up misconceptions regarding a recent Lodi Enterprise article. A Lodi mom administers the group. It has no political party/movement affiliation. Any member can post or comment. All school board members, Vince Breunig and news media across the political spectrum were asked to join. The Enterprise reporter was a group member along with a number of school staff!
The group started due to inconsistent information provided by district leadership coupled with lack of local media coverage. Legacy newspapers (Lodi Enterprise) are dying due to limitations. Many parents/staff had similar concerns and space was created to provide information and discuss in a civil manner without these limitations.
In the article, Adam Steinberg complained about emails that he received while Terry Haag disparaged an entire group of people she never met. Yet, both repeatedly declined requests for conversations which necessitated the need for emails. The board sent carefully crafted emails, if they responded at all, that never fully answered questions…resulting in more emails!
Mr. Steinberg said emails were “mischaracterized” without offering detail. They were invited to fully refute with as much space as they needed. Lodi Enterprise never made a similar offer to combat mischaracterizations they printed.
Instead of talking with parents, they discuss with the Lodi Enterprise where they will not be asked questions that interest parents. Mr. Steinberg did the same when he did an interview with our progressive mayor.
Some people are concerned that a small number of emails were published last year that demonstrated how public resources were being deployed. Yet, these same people have no problem publishing emails of private citizens asking questions, advocating for neutral content, or recommending content to create balance.
During the latest non-partisan school board election, Mr. Steinberg solicited support from the local Democrat party and a negative email campaign was discovered by the group…the paper refused to report. Rather than own it, connected leaders are looking to disparage private citizens engaging in free speech.
Citizens having the ability to communicate directly without conversation control is threatening to legacy media and those in leadership. Due to their preferred candidates losing in 3 of 4 elections, they have chosen to chill speech though demonization.
The district and community want to get back to pre-2020 normalcy. Shame leaders are more interested in silencing citizens than allowing that to happen.