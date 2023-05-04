‘Friends’ group started to fill void of diminishing local coverage

As the founder of the Friends of Lodi Schools Facebook group, I want to clear up misconceptions regarding a recent Lodi Enterprise article. A Lodi mom administers the group. It has no political party/movement affiliation. Any member can post or comment. All school board members, Vince Breunig and news media across the political spectrum were asked to join. The Enterprise reporter was a group member along with a number of school staff!