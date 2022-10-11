Earlier this year, WisPolitics reported that the 2020 Wisconsin Legislature was the least productive in the country, and the 2021-22 session was on pace to achieve that same distinction. The Republican leadership seems to take pride in its ‘gaveling-in and gaveling-out’ process. This has meant many critical issues go unaddressed. Many legislative proposals are not even allowed public hearings so that citizen input can be gathered. It is time to make government work for all Wisconsinites and that means changing who we send to represent us.

When I served on the Columbia County Board, it was clear that many local government activities simply needed to get done. Authorizing programs and services, addressing technology and equipment needs, hiring employees, etc. were part of our responsibility as elected officials. Addressing those basic activities is vital to insuring that county government functions well and serves the needs of its citizens.