Earlier this year, WisPolitics reported that the 2020 Wisconsin Legislature was the least productive in the country, and the 2021-22 session was on pace to achieve that same distinction. The Republican leadership seems to take pride in its ‘gaveling-in and gaveling-out’ process. This has meant many critical issues go unaddressed. Many legislative proposals are not even allowed public hearings so that citizen input can be gathered. It is time to make government work for all Wisconsinites and that means changing who we send to represent us.
When I served on the Columbia County Board, it was clear that many local government activities simply needed to get done. Authorizing programs and services, addressing technology and equipment needs, hiring employees, etc. were part of our responsibility as elected officials. Addressing those basic activities is vital to insuring that county government functions well and serves the needs of its citizens.
We had our share of controversial issues too. There was an understanding, though unstated, that these governmental activities and issues required cooperation on the part of board members to get the job done. We could not simply gavel-in and gavel-out or ignore the particular topic. To me, this is a common sense approach to governing, and it recognizes that elected officials have a basic responsibility to those that elected them to make sure government functions well and serves everyone to the best of its ability.
Government is about public service, and it is hard work. The issues are increasingly complex and require creative solutions, listening to and understanding constituents’ concerns, researching the issues involved, proposing solutions, and then taking action. It requires building collaborative strategies and including everyone. Theresa Valencia will bring this type of common sense approach to the Wisconsin Legislature. She is an independent thinker and will work to find common ground and get the State Legislature moving forward again.
Democracy is best served when elected officials are responsive to their constitutents and understand their role in making government work for all. Vote for Theresa Valencia for the 42nd assembly seat on November 8. We need her in the Legislature!