Assembly candidate Plumer in the recent forum with his challenger Theresa Valencia was asked about public school funding, given the massive cuts to public education under Gov. Walker and Wisconsin’s school voucher program. Plumer replied, “I’m thinking what she’s talking about is [Gov. Doyle’s] 2009/10 biannual budget, that’s when the cuts were first made and the subsequent [Walker] administration was playing catch-up for the next 8 years.”

But here are the facts: in Doyle’s 2009/11 budget, during the Great Recession, Doyle cut aid to schools by just 3%. On the other hand, in his first year, Gov. Walker cut public school funding by $426.5 million, or 8%. Subsequently, Walker cut $500 million from the University of Wisconsin. Of course, Walker’s Act 10 also slashed pay and benefits to public employees, including public school teachers. I would ask Plumer, how is that “playing catch-up”?