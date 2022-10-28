Assembly candidate Plumer in the recent forum with his challenger Theresa Valencia was asked about public school funding, given the massive cuts to public education under Gov. Walker and Wisconsin’s school voucher program. Plumer replied, “I’m thinking what she’s talking about is [Gov. Doyle’s] 2009/10 biannual budget, that’s when the cuts were first made and the subsequent [Walker] administration was playing catch-up for the next 8 years.”
But here are the facts: in Doyle’s 2009/11 budget, during the Great Recession, Doyle cut aid to schools by just 3%. On the other hand, in his first year, Gov. Walker cut public school funding by $426.5 million, or 8%. Subsequently, Walker cut $500 million from the University of Wisconsin. Of course, Walker’s Act 10 also slashed pay and benefits to public employees, including public school teachers. I would ask Plumer, how is that “playing catch-up”?
As to school vouchers, which take our tax dollars to finance private schools that are not subject to state oversight and which drain more funding from public schools, Plumer replied, “I’m a big fan of ‘school choice.’” As Valencia stated, school choice is great—just not at our tax dollar expense, and the expense of essential public school funding.
Most of us don’t realize that under current legislative leadership, almost 15,000 Wisconsin children are attending private schools at the public taxpayer’s expense.
February of this year, Plumer voted for AB 970, a bill which passed our Assembly and which, if not vetoed by Gov. Evers, would have sharply expanded our state’s school voucher program, costing Wisconsin property taxpayers more than a half billion dollars to make up the shortfall in public school funding.
Plumer either doesn’t understand or doesn’t care about funding our public schools. Please elect teacher Theresa Valencia for Assembly District 42.