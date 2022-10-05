In November, Ripon area voters will elect a new Assembly District representative. With altered district boundaries, we’re now in Assembly District 42. The candidates are both Lodi, WI residents.
The Democrat, Theresa Valencia, is a graduate of UW-Stout, earned her Journeyman’s license, was a small business owner, and is a long-time instructor at a Wisconsin Technical College. She is married, a mother of five, grandmother of two, and a life-long Lodi resident. Valencia has pledged to listen to constituents, respect fellow legislators and to find solutions with a reasonable, centrist approach. She supports small business, farmers, public schools, and protection of voter rights.
Republican opponent, Jon Plumer, has a background of 30 years in sales. He has served both in the State Assembly and, concurrently on the Columbia County District Board. In Assembly, his voting rubber-stamps that of his Party. He voted ‘yes’ on the bill to increase taxpayer funding for private school vouchers for higher income families—AB59. He also voted ‘yes’ for these redistricted maps—AB369. (Noteworthy: As a Columbia County Supervisor, he missed nearly a third of the meetings, and was voted out of that position.)
In November, vote for intelligent, dependable, representative leadership. Vote Valencia.