In November, Ripon area voters will elect a new Assembly District representative. With altered district boundaries, we’re now in Assembly District 42. The candidates are both Lodi, WI residents.

The Democrat, Theresa Valencia, is a graduate of UW-Stout, earned her Journeyman’s license, was a small business owner, and is a long-time instructor at a Wisconsin Technical College. She is married, a mother of five, grandmother of two, and a life-long Lodi resident. Valencia has pledged to listen to constituents, respect fellow legislators and to find solutions with a reasonable, centrist approach. She supports small business, farmers, public schools, and protection of voter rights.