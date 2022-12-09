If you aren’t familiar with Wisconsin’s youth tobacco prevention movement known as FACT, our goal is to empower youth to spread the truth about tobacco to our community. There are 25 groups throughout Wisconsin, Lodi being one of them. Our committee is led by our Chair Maddy Berry, Co-Chair Arianna Swadley, Secretary Madison McMorris, and our awesome advisor Mr. Bryan Bilse.
This past Halloween FACT did our first Factivism of the year! We passed out candy with our message that “Candy flavored tobacco is a TRICK not TREAT.” Students were grateful for the sweet treat and loved the message that we wanted to communicate. When I asked Students what they thought of the movement I was told it was incredible and that people loved the message!
Overall, our first Factivism was a huge success. I was grateful for the opportunity to spread the message of how smoking and vaping tobacco can be harmful to our lungs. Vaping is a huge problem. In Wisconsin 32% of high school students have said they have tried vaping and 20% are current users. In the past 30 days, 2.5 million teens have vaped in the past 30 days in America. That means 1 in 7 teens are vaping. That’s terrifying to think about. These statistics are why I am so passionate about getting our message of the truth of tobacco to our community. Those teens who are falling into the trap of vaping become 15 to 30 times more likely to get lung cancer, according to the CDC.
I’m thankful that I was able to take part in this amazing Halloween Factavism and that I’m able to make an impact in this community.