If you aren’t familiar with Wisconsin’s youth tobacco prevention movement known as FACT, our goal is to empower youth to spread the truth about tobacco to our community. There are 25 groups throughout Wisconsin, Lodi being one of them. Our committee is led by our Chair Maddy Berry, Co-Chair Arianna Swadley, Secretary Madison McMorris, and our awesome advisor Mr. Bryan Bilse.

This past Halloween FACT did our first Factivism of the year! We passed out candy with our message that “Candy flavored tobacco is a TRICK not TREAT.” Students were grateful for the sweet treat and loved the message that we wanted to communicate. When I asked Students what they thought of the movement I was told it was incredible and that people loved the message!