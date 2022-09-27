I’d like to respond to John Pickle’s letter, and negative in-person attacks from Jon Plumer, regarding Theresa Valencia’s candidacy for State Assembly while serving on the Columbia County Board. I myself opposed Plumer’s holding both jobs – because he did not perform them both adequately. Before losing the Board job in April’s election, Plumer missed up to half of the meetings each year! Additionally, his constituents frequently complained to me of Plumer’s lack of responsiveness to their concerns.

However, I wholeheartedly support my friend Theresa’s Assembly bid. It is not in Theresa’s nature to neglect any job. She is a lifelong Lodi resident who understands hard work and rural and small-town Wisconsin issues. She offers us an energetic, smart, caring, respectful Assembly candidate who will respond to our concerns.