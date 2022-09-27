I’d like to respond to John Pickle’s letter, and negative in-person attacks from Jon Plumer, regarding Theresa Valencia’s candidacy for State Assembly while serving on the Columbia County Board. I myself opposed Plumer’s holding both jobs – because he did not perform them both adequately. Before losing the Board job in April’s election, Plumer missed up to half of the meetings each year! Additionally, his constituents frequently complained to me of Plumer’s lack of responsiveness to their concerns.
However, I wholeheartedly support my friend Theresa’s Assembly bid. It is not in Theresa’s nature to neglect any job. She is a lifelong Lodi resident who understands hard work and rural and small-town Wisconsin issues. She offers us an energetic, smart, caring, respectful Assembly candidate who will respond to our concerns.
I, too, wondered whether these jobs are incompatible – or is it just Plumer who was incapable of doing both? I have found, from talking to Assembly representatives and candidates, that other individuals have successfully served in both capacities. John Pickle mentioned that both jobs may hold meetings at the same time. But our Assembly leadership has only held general session for approximately 6-8 weeks for each of the last two years, and each “week” may last only 1-4 days.
Furthermore, during the winter, when the County holds its once-monthly meetings at 9:00 am, the Assembly doesn’t meet until 1:00 pm. In the one or two autumn months when there could potentially be a conflict between Assembly and Board meetings, Assembly meetings may well finish before the 7:00 pm Board meetings. Any possible overlap between those one or two meetings per year simply does not explain Plumer’s massive absences at the County Board. I don’t know where Plumer was, but I know where Theresa Valencia will be – in the County Board meeting, representing her constituents with all her good will, diligence, and intelligence.
Of course, there are also committee meetings to consider. Fortunately, elected officials have some discretion over the number and meeting times of their committees. In fact, Assembly seats, like County Board seats, are only designed to be part-time jobs.
Theresa Valencia gets more done in one day than most people do in a week. She is a public servant in her heart and soul, and she brings incredible energy to the task. If anyone can do a wonderful job representing both Assembly District 42 and County District 26, Theresa can.