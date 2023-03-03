I was dismayed to learn that some members of the Lodi School Board oppose financial support for LCAT, the Lodi Community Action Team, in the school district’s budget. Organizations like LCAT are greatly needed. It has been an effective advocate for Lodi’s youth especially in addressing the drug and mental health crisis.
I was on the Columbia County Board when the drug crisis became an urgent issue for the Board to address. While the County sought ways to provide treatment for those directly impacted by the disease of addiction, it quickly became apparent that this was not just a problem for the affected individual, it was a county-wide problem that required engagement from everyone to make progress. LCAT, along with PARCC, Prevention and Recovery Columbia County, took a leadership role in those efforts. I attended their meetings regularly and found them to be informative and fact based. I was impressed by their nonpartisan nature, and the fact that numerous community organizations and individuals were welcomed to attend including faith based groups, public entities (the Lodi Public Library, Police Department for example), health providers, and many other organizations all of whom regularly participated in their meetings and activities. One only needs to look at the overwhelming community outpouring of support for such things as National Night Out, the welcoming programs for the start of each school year, and numerous other activities they have conducted to support Lodi youth to see the value LCAT has to the Lodi community.
While we all want to see sound budgetary decisions, funding LCAT is money well spent. The drug crisis is not going away any time soon. The knowledge and resources provided by LCAT continue to be needed by Lodi youth and their families. Furthermore, in our divisive political climate, LCAT provides a valuable role in bringing people and resources together in support of our youth. Its activities create a healthy, positive climate for us all. I urge the Lodi School Board to fund LCAT so that the important work they are doing can continue.